Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > NurseFighterBoy director Charles Officer dies at 49

'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49

Updated on: 05 December,2023 06:39 AM IST  |  Toronto
ANI |

Top

Officer had been battling an undisclosed long-term ailment and had undergone a lung transplant in December 2022

'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49
x
00:00

Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer, best-known for the urban love story 'Nurse.Fighter.Boy,' has died, Deadline reported.


The 49-year-old passed away at his Toronto home on Friday following complications after a heart attack, the publication said.


Officer had been battling an undisclosed long-term ailment and had undergone a lung transplant in December 2022.


He also directed four episodes of 'The Porter,' a drama about railway workers from both sides of the Canadian-US border.

Along with his longstanding business partner Jake Yanowski, he created and oversaw Canesugar Filmworks and was a co-founder of the Black Screen Office in Canada.

Officer recently directed the crime noir picture 'Akilla's Escape'. His other films included the documentary 'Mighty Jerome' and 'Unarmed Verses', Deadline reported.

His career was honoured by the Toronto Black Film Festival on X, formerly Twitter, "We're deeply saddened by the loss of Charles Officer. His impactful work in film and storytelling touched many hearts, and we were honoured to present many of his films and welcome him at TBFF back in 2013. May his legacy continue to inspire us all."

The National Film Board of Canada also noted him, "Today, we mourn the passing of Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer and extend our sympathies to his loved ones." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK