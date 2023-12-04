Canadian authorities on lookout for 4 Indian-origin men in assault case

Canadian authorities are looking for four people of Indian descent in connection with an assault in Brampton, Ontario, in September.

Four people of Indian descent are being sought by Canadian authorities in connection with an aggression assault that happened in September in the city of Brampton, province of Ontario. In a statement, Peel Regional Police revealed that on September 8, a victim who wished to remain anonymous was attacked in Brampton by "multiple parties" and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers left the scene before the police could show up. Four men, ages 22 to 30, were involved in the assault, according to the police investigation. Peel Regional Police have issued a public plea asking for help in locating Aftaab Gill (age 22), Harmandeep Singh (age 22), Jatinder Singh (age 25), and Satnam Singh (age 30) for the aggravated assault. To help with their identification, the police have also made their photos public.

Four Men Wanted for Aggravated Assault

For More: https://t.co/D1cYFmVDU8 pic.twitter.com/npCJvTyHOq — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 3, 2023

Authorities have asked anyone with knowledge of these four people's whereabouts to come forward and help the case investigators.

The officials also announced on their website and wrote, "Officers from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public's assistance in locating four men wanted for Aggravated Assault that took place in Brampton."

Further elaborating on the incident, the authorities said, "On Friday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 1:20 am, the victim was present in the area of Mclaughlin Road & Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton. At that time, it is alleged that multiple parties assaulted the victim and fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital."

The police then wrote that further investigation revealed that four persons were responsible and added, "Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these four men is asked to contact investigators at 22 Division by calling 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting PeelCrimeStoppers.ca."

