Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Robert De Niro in opening monologue for dating young women

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel started off the 96th Academy Awards with some jokes. He made fun of things like Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Best Director and how some of the movies on the list were really long. He also took a jab at Robert De Niro, making a wisecrack about his younger girlfriend while they were at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

This year, Robert De Niro was up for Best Supporting Actor for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

During his opening monologue, Jimmy said: “Here’s some fun Oscar trivia: 48 years ago, Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster were nominated for Taxi Driver, and they’re both nominated again tonight. 1976 was the year." He was talking about the acclaimed Martin Scorsese feature film that starred Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, and earned Oscar nominations for both stars in Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress race respectively.

He further added, "In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to be Robert De Niro’s daughter. Now, she’s 20 years too old to be his girlfriend."

When the camera showed Jodie, she nodded in agreement with the joke. Robert, sitting with his 45-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen, also seemed entertained by the humor. He became a father with Tiffany in April last year. Their relationship began while filming "The Intern," and in 2021, they were seen enjoying a romantic vacation in the south of France.

Robert Downey Jr won his first-ever Oscar award

Good news for all the Robert Downey Jr fans as the Hollywood star bagged his first-ever Oscar award for his performance in the biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer'. Downey Jr won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. on winning Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'!"

He triumphed over Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things). After taking the stage, Downey Jr. said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order." He then joked, "I'd like to thank my veterinarian-- I meant wife -- Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life," as per PEOPLE.

(With Inputs from ANI)