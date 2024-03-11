Oscars 2024: Cute moment of Messi the dog from 'Anatomy of a Fall' clapping in the audience goes viral 

Messi the dog, who is best known for executing his acting prowess as Snoop in the film Anatomy of a Fall - an Oscar nominee, has now gone viral for attending the awards night and yapping away in the audience.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Amid a slew of celebrities attending the ceremony and serving some iconic red carpet-moments, there's someone in particular who stole the limelight. Messi the dog, who is best known for executing his acting prowess as Snoop in the film 'Anatomy of a Fall' - an Oscar nominee, has now gone viral for attending the awards night and yapping away as he is seated amidst the audience.

One user wrote on X, "Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL."

After winning awards at several film festivals, Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' shined at the Oscars 2024. The film won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Anatomy of a Fall'!"

The award ceremony is streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

'Anatomy of a Fall' won the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year, and since then it has been dominating the film festivals.

In the film, German actress Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann) plays a German writer accused of murdering her French husband (Samuel Theis).

Huller plays Sandra, a German writer who lives in martial disharmony with her French husband, Samuel, and their 11-year-old son, Daniel, in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Sandra becomes the main suspect, and the couple's conflicted relationship is put on trial. Daniel, who is blind, becomes a key witness in the case. Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner co-star, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Triet co-wrote the screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall with Arthur Harari. Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion produced.

(With inputs from ANI)