Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Out now BTSs Jungkook unveils Night teaser for Me Myself and Jung Kook

Out now! BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook'

Updated on: 16 August,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier the singer's 'Vampire look' had gone viral

Out now! BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook'

Jungkook/Instagram


BTS's lead singer and youngest member Jungkook, who will turn 25 on September 1, has unveiled a new mood 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook.' In the video, he is seen emerging through a layer of fog, creating excitement among fans who can't wait to see what he has in store!


Earlier, Jungkook had dropped a new picture and fans couldn't help but notice his 'vampire' look. The photo was released on BTS's twitter handle with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK' Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project and an announcement is expected! Within no time the singer started trending all over. Soon after, a teaser video titled Mood 'Inner Self' was unveiled on BTS's Instagram account with the caption 'Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio.'

Also Read: BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Inner Self' teaser and Army cant keep calm!


 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Jungkook BTS Big Hit Music Korean Entertainment Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK