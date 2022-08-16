Out now! BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook'

Earlier the singer's 'Vampire look' had gone viral

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's lead singer and youngest member Jungkook, who will turn 25 on September 1, has unveiled a new mood 'Night' teaser for 'Me, Myself and Jung Kook.' In the video, he is seen emerging through a layer of fog, creating excitement among fans who can't wait to see what he has in store!

Earlier, Jungkook had dropped a new picture and fans couldn't help but notice his 'vampire' look. The photo was released on BTS's twitter handle with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK' Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project and an announcement is expected! Within no time the singer started trending all over. Soon after, a teaser video titled Mood 'Inner Self' was unveiled on BTS's Instagram account with the caption 'Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio.'

