BTS's Jungkook's vlog: Singer dances to Suga's 'That that' confesses he misses other members

Jungkook took Army on his camping trip

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's maknae Jungkook is the latest to release his vlog, after group members- Taehyung, RM, J-Hope and Jimin. He took Army on a camping trip to Goseong, South Korea, and shared some fun moments with fans. He showed off his smooth moves on 'That that' by group member Suga and Psy. In an emotional moment, while roasting marshmellow, the singer confessed that he misses the other members, “I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life,” he said.

Meanwhile, fans were excited to know that, Harry Styles's 'As It Was' and 'Watermelon Sugar' featured on his drive playlist. In November 2021, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and J-Hope had attended 'Harry Styles: Love On Tour' concert at Los Angeles.

The singer also spoke about his song for Army called ‘My You’ and said it was grammatically incorrect but it expressed his true feelings towards his fans. He said he wanted to write a song for them is because he believes that Army is the reason why the group exists.

