PDA alert! Evan Peters locks lips with a mystery blonde at Coachella 2024, watch video

Updated on: 14 April,2024 08:53 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Evan Peters was spotted kissing a mystery blonde at Coachella 2024. You can watch the video to see for yourself!

Evan Peters at Coachella 2024

PDA alert! Evan Peters locks lips with a mystery blonde at Coachella 2024, watch video
At Coachella in 2024, Evan Peters was spotted kissing a mystery blonde, getting cozy in the midst of all the festival excitement. Their lip-locking happened while Lana Del Ray's music filled the air, making the scene even more adorable.


Evan Peters locks lips with a mystery blonde during Coachella 2024


Peters, famous for his roles in popular TV shows and movies like 'Dahmer,' 'American Horror Story,' and 'X-Men,' became a hot topic at the famous music and arts festival for more than just his acting skills. Onlookers caught him in an intimate moment, sparking rumours about who his new romantic partner might be.


The mystery blonde sparked curiosity among observers as they tried to figure out who this could be. Was she another famous figure, a close friend, or maybe a new romantic interest? But, the news certainly broke all of the fans' hearts. 

'X' could not stop speculating about this mystery woman and soon Evan Peters started trending.

Evan Peters locks lips with a mystery blonde, take a look:

About Coachella 2024

The 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which began on April 12, caused major excitement. From Lana Del Rey's first performance at the festival in Indio, California, since her debut in 2014 to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's appearance, the event promises content for years to come. In a recent update, there are visuals of Nelly Furtado falling during her performance.

On April 14, footage of Nelly Furtado falling during her performance started circulating widely. The pop star was seen enjoying herself and dancing while singing when suddenly she lost her balance and stumbled. However, she quickly regained her composure and continued like a champ!

