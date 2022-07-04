Rebel Wilson shares body positivity message after gaining vacation weight

Taking to Instagram, Rebel shared that she has put on 3kgs extra during her recent whirlwind, multi-continent vacation with partner Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson. Picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Actor Rebel Wilson has an important message for those who have been struggling to shed extra kilos after weight gain. Taking to Instagram, Rebel shared that she has put on 3kgs extra during her recent whirlwind, multi-continent vacation with partner Ramona Agruma.

"I just noticed I put on 3 kgs [6.6 lbs] on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort...I've lost all self control," Rebel, captioned a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit and coverup. In her caption, Rebel urged everyone not to be hard on themselves while trying to lose weight.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you," she emphasised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel's body positivity message has won many hearts. "What do they say, happiness is the best look of all?" an Instagram user commented.

Back in January 2020, Rebel who lost over 80 lbs, announced on Instagram that she planned to make 2020 her "Year of Health" and had already begun the process, Page Six reported. "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food," she wrote in part at the time.

