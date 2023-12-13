Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn 99', died Monday at age 61. Andre Braugher also worked closely with Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) and Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords). Upon hearing the news, the co-stars took to their Instagram to pen emotional notes

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn 99', died Monday at age 61. Andre Braugher was most loved for his role as the strict Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy show 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. The show starred Andy Samberg in a pivotal role as 'Detective Jake Peralta. His character's stoic personality and deep sense of right and wrong made him an instant favourite of the show.

Andre Braugher also worked closely with Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) and Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords). Upon hearing the news, the co-stars took to their Instagram to pen emotional notes remembering the late actor.

Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews pen emotional notes

Capt. Raymond Holt and Terry Jeffords had a close friendship in the show and the same translated into their bond in real life. Terry Crews took to Instagram to post a touching post that made us all emotional. The actor said, "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man." and for the last time ever, Terry said to Captain Holt "#NineNine"

While Charles Boyle and Captain Raymond Holt shared an up-and-down relationship on the show, the same cannot be said for their real-life bond.

Joe Lo Truglio took to Instagram upon hearing the news to say, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Many fans took to the comment section to comfort the actors. One user under Joe Lo Truglio's post said, "I wasn’t crying until I read those last two words. “Love Porkchop”. Now I won’t stop crying for the next hour. My condolences to his friends and family. He’s gone too soon. All the love"

A comment under Terry Crews' post read, "What a loss for the acting community. Before your show I knew him best from Glory and City of Angels. My condolences for your the loss of your friend Terry."

He was married for more than 30 years to his 'Homicide' co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons. His death was first reported by Deadline.