Rihanna gushes about ASAP Rocky's fashion sense, says she 'feels bummy' next to him

Rihanna can't help but praise ASAP Rocky's fashion sense, admitting she sometimes feels underdressed beside him

Rihanna recently had a chat with Interview magazine, and she didn't just talk about her makeup preferences; she also had some sweet words for her beau, ASAP Rocky. The interviewer couldn't help but gush over Rihanna's outfit, which led to a conversation about the potential fashion rivalry between her and the equally stylish ASAP Rocky.

As they chatted, the topic switched to Rihanna's accessories, and she mentioned a gorgeous earring she had on, mentioning it was a present from Rocky. The interviewer chimed in, praising Rocky's good taste, and Rihanna totally agreed. "I be feeling bummy as shit next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, “Why you got to do that to me?” She added.

Even though they joked about their different fashion tastes, Rihanna made it clear that there's no real rivalry between them. She simply explained, "No. It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, “What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?” Moms are lazy dressers in real life."

About Rihanna in India

Pop queen Rihanna who was in India just over a month ago, delivered an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat took an early morning flight to depart. The 'Umbrella' singer arrived at the airport in a peach outfit with a blue scarf and a souvenier from the event. She happily posed for the paparazzi station to take her pictures.

In a candid chat with the shutterbugs, Rihanna was asked if she loved India, to which she replied, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

Not just that, she also posed with the police and gave a female officer a warm hug before heading inside the airport.