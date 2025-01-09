Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed their first child in March 2024 exchanged vows in the Caribbean on New Year's Eve with their friends and family in attendance

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse secretly got married on New Year's Eve: Report x 00:00

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse have reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding over the New Year. The couple, who welcomed their first child in March 2024 exchanged vows in the Caribbean. Their daughter wore a bridesmaid’s dress. It was an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s wedding

Instagram account Deuxmoi cited a quote from a person, who claimed to be a waiter at the Caribbean resort. They said, "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at. They were so cute and sweet. Their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress."

The report also mentioned that the bride and groom were ‘nice’ to the staff and servers. Meanwhile there, is no confirmation or official statement from the couple.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s love story

Pattinson, 37, first met Waterhouse, 31, in July 2018, when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Four years later, the couple made their red carpet debut, attending the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in early December 2022. The duo fueled engagement rumours in 2023 after Waterhouse was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand while walking around London. They welcomed their daughter in 2024.

Robert Pattinson’s work front

Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, which will hit the theatres in April 2025. It is Bong's first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Mickey 17 is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of The Martian and Dark Matter. Robert Pattinson plays an "expendable" -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet, who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Robert also has The Batman Part II which will be released on October 2, 2026. He will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.