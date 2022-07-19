Ryan Gosling on The Gray Man: It’s meant to be an escapist film

Ryan Gosling discusses how spy thriller 'The Gray Man' marries larger-than-life action with a degree of plausibility

If the picture released last week was any indication, Ryan Gosling makes for the perfect Ken to Barbie. Come to think of it, he was near-perfect as the heartbroken jazz musician in 'La La Land' (2016), too. Or as Neil Armstrong in 'First Man' (2018). But how does he fare as a slick spy? While 'The Gray Man' will drop on Netflix only later this week, it won’t be wrong to assume that Gosling has brought his gravitas, that half-smile-half-smirk, and charm — yes, oodles of it — to the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed venture.

On paper, the Hollywood star may play CIA spy Sierra Six who accidentally uncovers the agency’s secrets and is pursued by international assassins. But Gosling read his character as a guy who “wants to have a normal life.” “To me, the character was compelling. I found him relatable. He doesn’t want to be a spy. His choices are to be in jail, or to die as a spy. He chooses the latter so that he gets to live a little bit before he dies. Also, he has a great sense of humour,” he says.



'The Gray Man' is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s novel series of the same name. While it brings together a stellar cast that includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Rege-Jean Page, the film also has what you expect from the Russo Brothers — elaborate action set-pieces. Isn’t it difficult to make a full-fledged action film look believable? “It’s a tricky balance because it is meant to be an escapist film. It’s meant to be entertaining. But at the same time, you have to make it believable enough. We had amazing technical advisors who helped us [make it] as grounded as possible. There were nine set-pieces in all. So, there was an incredible amount of choreography to memorise, and different skills to learn.”

In the film, his character is pitted against Dhanush’s. Gosling jokes that it’s not the starting ground he had in mind. “Dhanush is so likeable. It’s challenging to act like we are enemies. I loved working with him. He is so disciplined and precise; I didn’t see him make one mistake. I hope we get to work again where we are not trying to kill each other.”