Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Human trafficking racket busted

Human trafficking racket busted

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

"Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalise on [such] large-scale events to exploit their victims for profit," California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared in a statement

Human trafficking racket busted

An image from the San Diego event. Representational image only. Pic/Facebook

Human trafficking racket busted
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were recovered in a human trafficking sting during Comic-Con, authorities said. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the operation to recover victims of sex trafficking and target sex buyers using the San Diego convention was initiated from July 25 to 27, according to the California Department of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force.


“Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalise on [such] large-scale events to exploit their victims for profit,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared in a statement.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


