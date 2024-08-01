“Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalise on [such] large-scale events to exploit their victims for profit,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared in a statement

An image from the San Diego event. Representational image only. Pic/Facebook

Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were recovered in a human trafficking sting during Comic-Con, authorities said. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the operation to recover victims of sex trafficking and target sex buyers using the San Diego convention was initiated from July 25 to 27, according to the California Department of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalise on [such] large-scale events to exploit their victims for profit,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared in a statement.

