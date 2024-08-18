Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bebe Rexha Pic/Instagram

American singer Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of allegedly being threatened at Munich airport in Germany for speaking Albanian. Addressing Lufthansa Airline she recorded her ordeal in a video claiming discrimination. The clip shows her sobbing and saying, “The supervisor of Lufthansa is threatening me.”






She wrote in the caption, “@lufthansa I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

She added, “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He would not let take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful than he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.”

Bebe’s mother Bukie Rexha, also took to social media and wrote, “Please make sure @beberexha makes it home safe. @munich_airport please investigate the male officer who threatened a woman @beberexha for speaking Albanian pull your cameras.”

In a subsequent post, the singer stated, "I have never been so emotionally drained. @Lufthansa has direct messaged me but I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is. An 'I'm sorry' is not gonna cut it this time."

In a statement to The U.S. Sun, Lufthansa said, "As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind."

Last year, Bebe Rexha made headlines after she was hit by a mobile phone on stage while performing. According to New York police, Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault. 

Rexha was nominated in 2018 in the New Artist category at the Grammy Awards. Her album 'Bebe' was released last year and included 'I'm Good (Blue)', a collaboration with David Guetta, and one of Rexha's biggest hits.

 

