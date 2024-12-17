The wait for the much-anticipated film 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' will be a little longer. Sony Pictures Animation has decided to not release the film next year

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse to not release in 2025

The final chapter in the Spider-Verse trilogy has hit a roadblock. The upcoming film titled 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse' will not be meeting its 2025 release date. The makers of the animated superhero film are eyeing a 2026 release for the film now.

The delayed release of Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-verse

According to a report in the Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation has delayed the release of the film 'Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse’. The makers have decided to dedicate more time on the quality of the film and it will be ready for its theatrical release only by 2026.

Amid this, there were also some reports that claimed that the film might not even be released in 2026 and will potentially see a delay of 2-3 years. The reports claimed that the makers are facing creative issues and are yet to decide on how to end the three-part film series.

Composer Pemberton cast doubt on the veracity of those reports and reportedly said, “Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…”

His comments came amid a backdrop of conflicts between Sony and Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Meanwhile, in August 2024, Karan Soni, the behind Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India, had shared an update on the status of the film. "That movie is deep in production. It's animation, so it's different and takes a long time. We'll see when it's ready and when it ends up coming out, but I'm really excited," he told Times of India.

About Beyond The Verse

The movie has Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac are the other popular actors.

Indian Spider-Man aka Pavitr Prabhakar was also introduced in ‘Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse’ and Karan Soni gave voice to the character. Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill voiced for the Hindi version of Pavitr. The first Spider-Verse film was released in 2018 titled 'Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse and continued with 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.