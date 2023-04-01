'Spiderman' stars, Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

It was rumoured that the two were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who's who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others

(Pic courtesy: Kerala Tourism/ Instagram)

After being spotted in Mumbai, a picture of Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in Munnar, Kerala are doing the rounds on social media.

It was rumoured that the two were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who's who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others.

The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar.

The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.

However, many found the April Fool's prank one of the best.

A person wrote: "Kudos to editor."

Another said: "Nice try don't do it again."

"April first hits Munnar!!" said an amused user.

Some netizens tagged it as "prank" and "photoshop".

Zendaya and Tom were pictured in Mumbai on Friday. The two were photographed exiting the Mumbai airport.

