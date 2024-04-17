He has also starred in shows like Boardwalk Empire (2010), Miracle Workers (2019), season five of The Sopranos (2004)

Steve Buscemi

Listen to this article Steve Buscemi joins the cast of horror-comedy Wednesday 2 x 00:00

The makers of the horror-comedy series Wednesday have cast actor Steve Buscemi for its second season. However, the exact character details are currently being kept under wraps, but sources say Buscemi will play the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

A few details are available about the new season of Wednesday, aside from the fact that Jenna Ortega will return as the titular Addams Family daughter going through her teenage years. The first season ended with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also thwarting an attempt to destroy Nevermore and its students.

ADVERTISEMENT



Jenna Ortega set to return in and as Wednesday

Buscemi is a highly-celebrated actor, known for his ability to take on drama and comedy roles in equal measure. He has starred in films like Reservoir Dogs (1992), Fargo (2014), The Death of Stalin (2017) and numerous Adam Sandler productions. He has also starred in shows like Boardwalk Empire (2010), Miracle Workers (2019), season five of The Sopranos (2004).

He is an eight-time Emmy nominee, including multiple nods for Boardwalk Empire and for starring in and directing The Sopranos. He won the Emmy for best short-form variety series in 2016 for Park Bench with Steve Buscemi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever