Dune: Prophecy's Josh Heuston reveals Tabu brought authentic Indian food for him

Dune: Prophecy's Josh Heuston reveals Tabu brought authentic Indian food for him

Updated on: 22 December,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Tabu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Tabu's role as Sister Francesca in the web series 'Dune: Prophecy' has been praised by fans and critics alike. Behind the scenes, her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays her on-screen son Constantine Corrino, opened up about their off-screen bond, crediting Tabu for helping him connect with his character and bringing warmth to their relationship. 



 
 
 
 
 
In a video shared by Max on Instagram, Josh called Tabu a queen while reminiscing about their time together on set. He said, "Tabu used to, like, hang out with me at the front of the trailer. And she'd bring me, like, authentic Indian dishes to set every day. So we kind of built a little bit of rapport because she kept me alive and fed me."

 
 
 
 
 
Just a couple of days back, Josh shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media, including a candid picture with Tabu, which received love from fans.

The series, set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune films, explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, blending politics, power, and prophecy. 'In Dune: Prophecy', Tabu plays Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong. The series also explores the past of her character, with Charithra Chandran playing a younger Francesca. Josh Heuston's Constantine is the illegitimate son of Francesca and the Emperor.

