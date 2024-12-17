Set a staggering 10,000 years before the events of the films, Dune: Prophecy delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy Pic/X

Actor Tabu who sparked anticipation with her role as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy finally made her appearance in episode 5. A clip from the same has hit the viral note on social media, which shows Tabu sharing a passionate liplock with Mark Strong who plays Emperor Javicco Corrino in the series. Watch the video below.

First footage of Tabu as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy Episode 5 has dropped #Tabu #DuneProphecy pic.twitter.com/VrjKs646JG — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 17, 2024

Tabu on playing Sister Francesca

Excited about the series, Tabu earlier said, "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent, and emotionally powerful."

She added, "Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it!"

About Dune: Prophecy

Set a staggering 10,000 years before the events of the films, this new series delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad. Tabu stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family. It is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson.

Tabu’s work front

Tabu explored Western cinema for the first time in 2006 with 'The Namesake'. Directed by Mira Nair, the film, which also starred Irrfan Khan, opened to positive reviews, and was lauded by almost every critic across the globe. Her second film 'Life of Pi' (2012), went a step ahead and won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee.

On the Bollywood front, Tabu was last seen with Ajay Devgn in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.