Ryan Reynolds celebrated his mother Tammy's 80th birthday in true Ryan fashion, full of humour and heart.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a video montage of funny moments with his mom, along with an adorable caption.

Tam Tam is 80!!! Wishing my mom the happiest birthday" wrote Ryan in the post.

The carousel featured family moments and special appearances by his brother Terry Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, fitness trainer Don Saladino, and science broadcaster David Suzuki.

Ryan added humor to his tribute, referencing the plot of the classic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: "I still remember the first time I saw her. I was sitting in the backyard one night, holding a flashlight and dozing off. Suddenly she just came waddling out of the shed. It scared the shit out of me. Later she waddled back into her spacecraft and left earth forever even though I saw her like four times today alone."

The actor then dropped the jokes to share his love for his mom: "Happy Birthday mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, [Hugh Jackman] loves you."

Tammy, also called 'Tam Tam' by her family, raised four sons, including Ryan, alongside her late husband, James "Jim" Chester Reynolds, who passed away in 2015. She is a grandmother to Ryan's four children with Blake Lively: daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and their youngest son Olin, born in February 2023, as per People.

Ryan has often shared glimpses of his relationship with his mom, from red-carpet appearances to funny social media posts.

According to People, in 2022, Tammy even starred in a Mother's Day ad for Aviation Gin, where she humorously critiqued Ryan's cocktail-making skills.

