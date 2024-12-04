Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tam Tam is 80 Ryan Reynolds posts adorable birthday wish for his mom

"Tam Tam is 80...": Ryan Reynolds posts adorable birthday wish for his mom

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Ryan Reynolds added humour to his tribute, referencing the plot of the classic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial while wishing his mother

Picture Courtesy/Ryan Reynolds' Instagram account

Listen to this article
"Tam Tam is 80...": Ryan Reynolds posts adorable birthday wish for his mom
x
00:00

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his mother Tammy's 80th birthday in true Ryan fashion, full of humour and heart.


Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a video montage of funny moments with his mom, along with an adorable caption.


Tam Tam is 80!!! Wishing my mom the happiest birthday" wrote Ryan in the post.


The carousel featured family moments and special appearances by his brother Terry Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, fitness trainer Don Saladino, and science broadcaster David Suzuki.

Ryan added humor to his tribute, referencing the plot of the classic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: "I still remember the first time I saw her. I was sitting in the backyard one night, holding a flashlight and dozing off. Suddenly she just came waddling out of the shed. It scared the shit out of me. Later she waddled back into her spacecraft and left earth forever even though I saw her like four times today alone."

The actor then dropped the jokes to share his love for his mom: "Happy Birthday mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, [Hugh Jackman] loves you."

Check out the post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Tammy, also called 'Tam Tam' by her family, raised four sons, including Ryan, alongside her late husband, James "Jim" Chester Reynolds, who passed away in 2015. She is a grandmother to Ryan's four children with Blake Lively: daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and their youngest son Olin, born in February 2023, as per People.

Ryan has often shared glimpses of his relationship with his mom, from red-carpet appearances to funny social media posts.

According to People, in 2022, Tammy even starred in a Mother's Day ad for Aviation Gin, where she humorously critiqued Ryan's cocktail-making skills.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ryan reynolds Instagram hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK