Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits after fueling romance rumours for about a month

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly break up x 00:00

Taylor and Healy have been linked since early May and have been spotted in public together several times, including on May 15 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with stars such as Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

PEOPLE reported that the 'Karma' singer-songwriter and 'The 1975 frontman' have split. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," says a source to PEOPLE. "They are no longer romantically involved." Healy was also seen at all six of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia, along with Swift's father Scott and friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift took a moment before performing Midnight's track 'Question?' during her Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on May 20 to give fans a life update. Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever, And I just want to thank you for being a part of that." She continued, "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Days later, the couple was spotted kissing at New York City's members-only club Zero Bond, as per PEOPLE. On May 27, Healy appeared on BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, to address romance rumours with a cryptic message to the audience. "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he asked. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is 1975."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever