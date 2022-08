'Thor: Love and Thunder' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 8

The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7

Chris Hemsworth, Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer has announced. The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7. Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"Huzzah! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English," the streaming platform said in a tweet. In 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four 'Avengers' films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from 'Thor' (2011) and 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013).

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", has also helmed the fourth installment in the series. Waititi reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in "Ragnarok". The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Batman" star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie.

