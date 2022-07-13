Breaking News
After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app
Mumbai: BMC to start door-to-door screening for diabetes, hypertension
Mumbai: Magistrate loses nearly Rs 50,000 in power bill scam
Mumbai: Man fires at wife, mother-in-law, shoots self to play victim
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth did not eat meat before kissing scene

Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth did not eat meat before kissing scene

Updated on: 13 July,2022 11:09 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Natalie's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' co-star Tessa Thompson added, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet"

Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth did not eat meat before kissing scene

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth. Pics/AFP


Chris Hemsworth temporarily took a break from eating meat during the shooting of a kissing scene with Natalie Portman on the sets of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. On UK's Capital FM, Natalie revealed that Chris respected her vegan diet while filming the kissing scene, Variety reported. "He's (Chris) really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person," she shared.

Also Read: Fans praise Natalie, Chris’s ‘wild’ film




Natalie's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' co-star Tessa Thompson added, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet." 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released in theatres last weekend. Chris recently revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Marvel's Thor instead of him. According to E! News, while promoting the latest installment of the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the 38-year-old revealed just how close Liam was to playing the Mjolnir swinging character.


Also Read: Natalie Portman-starrer 'The Days of Abandonment' not moving forward at HBO

Chris told an entertainment outlet, "In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."He stated he'd like his brother Liam to play an alternate version of Thor if the movies ever explore the multiverse, eventually.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chris hemsworth natalie portman Thor: Love and Thunder hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK