Todd Phillips shares pics of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga after 'Joker' sequel wrap

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier, Gaga was spotted in New York City in her look of Harley Quinn. She was being filmed in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police

A still from Joker: Folie a Deux


Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux. Notifying fans of the titular characters, the director shared two pictures of actor Joaquin Phoenix and actor-singer Lady Gaga.


The pictures are of Gaga as Harley Quinn and Phoenix in full makeup as the film’s titular villain. The director wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two [+the entire cast] and the best crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now [edit room] and put it all together (sic).” Throughout the film’s production, the director posted a number of photos from the set, beginning with a mysterious, “Day 1” shot of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck being shaved by a law enforcement official. Earlier, Gaga was spotted in New York City in her look of Harley Quinn. She was being filmed in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police. 



The crowd scene had junior artistes carrying signs that read, Free Joker.

