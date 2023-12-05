"I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel," he began, prompting a surprised "No!" from the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 77

Tom Hanks. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tom Hanks recalls working for Cher when he was bellman at hotel x 00:00

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks recalled working for singer and actor Cher and recalled delivering a bag to Cher's room while she was with one of her rock-and-roll husbands.

He recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Cher, Julia Roberts, and Timothee Chalamet, and regaled the audience with a story about his days working at a hotel in the 1970s, reported People.

"I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel," he began, prompting a surprised "No!" from the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 77.

"You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did," Hanks continued. "I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it. Thanks, kid.' And that was it."

"So I have worked for Cher," he added, surmising that their brief interaction occurred sometime in 1975 or 1976.

According to People, at that time, Cher was in a much-publicized relationship with Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman, whom she married in June 1975.

During the stars' talk show appearance, Hanks had high praise for Cher, who admitted during the conversation that she isn't "a big Cher fan" herself and doesn't like to watch her own films or listen to her own music. "You're missing out," the Elvis star told her.

"Motion picture perfection -- Mamma Mia! 2," he raved of the 2018 film in which Cher played the role of Ruby Sheridan. "When she busts out 'Fernando,' the world stops. Suns clash with the stars. It's perfection!"

Chalamet, 27, and Roberts, 56, then joined in with their favourite Cher flicks -- Moonstruck and Silkwood -- prompting Hanks to offer a group movie session. "I think we should all go to the theater and watch Cher's movies right now," he said.

"Let's have a Cher-a-thon!" Roberts enthusiastically declared.

According to a video posted on Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart's Instagram page, Hanks, Cher, and Roberts posed for a series of hilarious shots backstage at the concert. In one photo, the trio stood with their arms around each other, smiling for the camera.

Hanks' recollection of his time as a porter comes after he recently stated that he would take on food service duties in exchange for a spot on a future moon mission.

"I would like to be the guy in charge of serving food and making jokes to and from the moon," Hanks told The Telegraph in September while promoting his new immersive exhibition, The Moonwalkers, in London.

"If there was room, I would be the guy that cleans up, makes jokes, tells stories and keeps everybody entertained."

"I'm your man. I would probably sign up right now!" Hanks continued. "That might be a good idea, I'll do all the work. I'll clean the toilet. I'll serve the food. I'll fold clothes. I'll stow the gear. That way the others could be free to do other stuff," reported People.

