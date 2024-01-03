Breaking News
Voice of Disney's Coco, Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia dies at 90

Updated on: 03 January,2024 06:44 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia, the voice behind the lead character of the Disney and Pixar's 2017 film 'Coco' passes away at the age of 90

Picture Courtesy/Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura's Twitter account

Ana Ofelia Murguia, the Mexican actor best known for providing the voice of the lead character in Disney and Pixar's 2017 animated film 'Coco,' passed away, as per Variety. She was 90. 'Coco' received two Academy Awards, Best Animated Movie and Original Song for 'Remember Me.'


The film follows a young boy as he travels to the kingdom of the dead on Dia de los Muertos in Mexico. Murguia performs as the ageing Mama Coco, whose great-grandson Miguel rekindles her memories of her father. During the poignant conclusion, Miguel and Coco, played by Murguia, sing the movie's title song, "Remember Me."



'Coco' received praise for how well it portrayed Mexican culture and was applauded for using a children's film to explore serious themes like mortality.

In honouring Murguia on X, Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature wrote, "With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and warm hugs to his family and friends." Murgua, who was born in Mexico in 1933, received the Golden Ariel special Lifetime Achievement Award during an event honouring the greatest of Mexican cinema in 2011, as per Variety.

The award was shared by writer-director Jorge Fons. Murgua won Best Supporting Actress at the Ariel Awards (Mexico's equivalent to the Oscars) three times during her career: in 1979, 1986, and 1996.

Murguia, who has over 100 acting credits, made her debut on an episode of the Mexican drama "La Tormenta." Her most well-known roles include "The Queen of the Night" in 1994, "Mi Querido Tom Mix" in 1992, and "Life Sentence" in 1979. Murguia's most recent acting job was in a 2018 episode of "Jose Jose: El Principe de la Cancion," a fictionalised recreation of the life of the famous Mexican singer.

