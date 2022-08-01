Watch video! Run BTS is back, teaser out now!

The show's teaser dropped on Monday

BTS/Instagram

BTS has dropped the teaser of the latest season of their popular show 'Run BTS.' The video that released on Monday, has the seven group members, announcing that the show will air from August 16. In the video group leader Namjoon aka RM says, "BTS's own show 'Run BTS' is finally back after a 10 month break." Jin adds, "We did some recharging and brought back more fun with us. We hope you will look forward to it on August 16."

Recently Jin and the other members had posted photos in front of the Olympic Stadium at Seoul, where they had been filming a secret project. Fans had predicted 'Run BTS' was making a comeback.