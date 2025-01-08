Clad in a black leather outfit, Zendaya commanded attention as her sparkly engagement ring given by Tom Holland blinded the audience. Watch the viral video

Zendaya flaunts her engagement ring Pic/X

Zendaya can't stop staring at her engagement ring during Challengers screening - watch video

Hollywood beauty Zendaya, who sparked engagement rumours with Tom Holland during her appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes was caught staring at the giant rock on her ring finger at the screening of Challengers in Los Angeles. Clad in a black leather outfit, Zendaya commanded attention as her sparkly ring blinded the audience. Watch the video below.

zendaya playing with her ring and staring at it the whole time, what if I cry pic.twitter.com/JJBx31dQnW — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 7, 2025

Netizens react to Zendaya staring at her engagement ring

As the video made rounds on social media, scores of netizens commented on her cute moment. One user wrote, “Zendaya playing with her ring and staring at it the whole time, what if I cry.”

“No this is so funny because Zendaya has ALWAYS talked with her right hand in interviews and now she's switched to her left just for the ring,” added another.

According to reports, Tom proposed to Zendaya over the holidays. The ring seems to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack. It features an east-west cushion diamond set within a Georgian-style cut-down setting in 18-carat white gold and yellow gold.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement rumours

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya turned heads in a burnt orange custom Louis Vuitton gown, accompanied by a Bulgari diamond necklace. However, what truly caught the attention of her admirers was a striking diamond ring on her left hand's ring finger, prompting many to wonder if she and her 'Spider-Man' co-star have taken a major step in their relationship.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, has kept their personal life relatively private, but their shared history on-screen and off has made them one of Hollywood's most adored couples.

Zendaya was nominated for Golden Globes 2025 Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers.

On the work front, Zendaya has been roped in for Christopher Nolan's next directorial film. She will share screen space with Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland. The film will have an Imax release on July 17, 2026.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have worked together in films like Spider-Man Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.