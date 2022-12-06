Big Hit Music releases statement about BTS's Jin's military enlistment

Big Hit Music on Tuesday released an official statement regarding Jin's mandatory military enlistment
Jin/Instagram
Big Hit Music on Tuesday released a statement regarding BTS's eldest member Jin's mandatory military enlistment. The company informed fans that Jin will enlist as an active duty soldier and there will be no special events on the day of enlistment.
The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. As always, we thank fans for your endless love toward BTS, and we would like to notify you of BTS member Jin's military enlistment. In order to fulfill his mandatory military service duties, Jin will enlist as an active duty soldier. There will be no special events on the day of Jin's enlistment at the new recruit training center. The farewell ceremony in front of the new recruit training center is a ceremony meant for enlisting soldiers and their families. To prevent any safety accidents caused by chaos on site, we sincerely ask that all fans refrain from visiting the site. Please be with Jin only in heart, as you send your warm and encouraging greetings. In particular, please be cautious of any tour packages or merchandise which involves the illegal use of our artists' IP. Regarding such use of our artists' IP without permission and for profit, Big Hit Music plans on taking separate action shortly."
