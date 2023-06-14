Blackpink member Jennie was forced to exit the stage during the group's concert in Melbourne due to ill health. The singer says she is recovering now

Jennie is one of the four members of K-pop superstars Blackpink

Listen to this article Blackpink member Jennie exits concert suddenly due to her 'deteriorating condition', apologises to fans x 00:00

K-pop girl group Blackpink's member Jennie was recently forced to exit the stage during their Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her "deteriorating condition". The girl group's label, YG Entertainment, explained in a statement, "Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation."

The statement, accessed by People magazine, continued, "Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability."

ADVERTISEMENT

YG Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that Jennie, 27, "assures that she will recover as soon as possible" and will do the "utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery."

As per People, in a video captured by a fan, Jennie is seen dancing alongside her bandmates Rose, Lisa and Jisoo during a performance of 'Lovesick Girls'. Suddenly, Jennie turns around and walked down the steps to exit the stage as fans scream, "We love you Jennie."

The pop star also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Dear Melbourne Blinks, I am so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys."

Jennie's absence from the Melbourne concert was a disappointment to fans, but they understood her situation. Many fans took to Twitter to send Jennie well wishes and to express their support. "I hope Jennie feels better soon," one fan tweeted. "She's such a talented performer and we all missed her at the concert." "Get well soon, Jennie!" another fan tweeted. "We love you!"

Jennie has also been in the news recently for her role in the HBO series The Idol. The HBO Original series was released earlier this month and grabbed a lot of attention due to Jennie's unusual bold avatar. Ahead of the show's release, the K-pop star debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Idol's first two episodes.

She plays Dyanne, a backup dancer who is a close friend of Lily-Rose Depp. From her exotic dance with male backup dancers to her risqué mood in the opening episode, the BLACKPINK singer has captivated the hearts of the audience with her supporting role.