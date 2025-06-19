If the latest reports are to be believed, BLACKPINK could make its full group comeback with a brand new song next month. If the song released in July 2025, it will mark the group's reunion after almost 3 years.

There could be some good news for fans of the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK. If the latest reports are to be believed, the group is all set to light up the stage once more, creating the moments their fans have been eagerly waiting for. And this time around, it won't be the BLACKPINK members performing alone. The group is reportedly gearing up for a full-group comeback with a brand new song. And the cherry on the top is that the song could drop as early as July 2025.

BLACKPINK reunion on the cards?

A latest report from Korean media outlet JTBC Entertainment claims that the iconic quartet, namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is working on the upcoming new song. To add to the excitement, YG Entertainment recently responded to reports of BLACKPINK’s possible July comeback. Although they did not acknowledge the news, they did not deny it either.

WE LOVE YOU BLACKPINK 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/T23zYtuXsX — 𝘓 (@lisademanoban) June 17, 2025

A YG official said, "Please wait for an official announcement. We ask that you confirm this through an official promotion in the future." Their response has sparked hope among the BLinks about their much-awaited comeback.

Additionally, the comeback is rumoured to line up perfectly with the Seoul stop of BLACKPINK’s 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. If the rumour turns out to be true, the timing would be a classic two-in-one special, having a live stage and new music, both together.

BLACKPINK's new song

The new track, which was reportedly confirmed by Jisso, is expected to bring something fresh along with the iconic BLACKPINK sound. The band is known for their fierce beats, unforgettable hooks, and the right amount of sassiness. The song would mark BLACKPINK’s first-ever group release since Born Pink dropped way back in September 2022, which is more than 2 years ago.

BLACKPINK will reportedly release a new song in early July. pic.twitter.com/9G3zCwxMKL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2025

Since then, the BLACKPINK members have been busy with their individual projects, campaigns, and swirling contract rumours. However, since YG has now renewed their contracts, fans have been hopeful to see the power group reunite. It remains to be seen how the group makes a grand comeback, whether they will have music shows, a media blitz, or a surprise TikTok challenge; details are still kept under wraps.