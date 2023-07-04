Breaking News
BTS: After Jungkook, Kim Taehyung wins over Indian ARMYs by saying 'Namaste' on Weverse Live

Updated on: 04 July,2023 01:55 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V obliged desi fans on Weverse live on Tuesday by saying 'Namaste'. A few days back, fellow BTS member Jungkook too got a similar request during his live session

BTS members V and Jungkook both received requests from Indian fans to say 'Namaste' recently

Indian fans of BTS are yet to watch the K-pop superstars live in India, but the septet's love for this country definitely shows from time to time. BTS has a sizeable Indian ARMY (the name of their official fandom), who keep track of all their activities, showering them with love and support. On Tuesday, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V did something that warmed the hearts of his fans in India once again.


Taehyung was on his way back home in South Korea after his short trip to Paris on Tuesday. On his ride home, V went live on Weverse, their social media platform, to interact with fans. Fans from all over the world usually join the Bangtan Boys whenever they come live, and drop a variety of requests in the comments section.


One desi ARMY requested V to say 'Namaste' in the form of a greeting, and V immediately obliged. This reminded many fans of another BTS member Jungkook's latest live session on Weverse, where he also got a similar request. 'Namaste' started trending on Twitter after Taehyung's live session, with BTS ARMYs reacting to this.


Take a look:

BTS' youngest member Jungkook was live sometime ago on Weverse, when he live-streamed his full workout session in the middle of the night. Jungkook has aired his love for India previously, when he grooved to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu', from the film RRR, during a live session some time ago.

Another BTS member, Min Yoongi aka Suga, spoke about his love for Bollywood movies during his live session. He had also revealed that BTS was supposed to perform in India as part of their world tour, which got cancelled because of the pandemic.

Jungkook BTS Kim Taehyung Suga Kpop South Korean boy band Bangtan

