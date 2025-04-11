BTS RM is currently stationed in Hwacheon, which is located near the North Korean border, and unlike other military bases, this one lacks an upgrade in terms of facilities

BTS RM Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS ARMY concerned for Kim Namjoon aka RM's ‘harshest’ living conditions at military base x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has left the ARMY concerned after a picture of his living conditions at the military base went viral. The K-pop group’s leader is seen standing next to an elevated wooden board where the soldiers reportedly sleep. RM is currently stationed in Hwacheon, which is located near the North Korean border, and unlike other military bases, this one lacks an upgrade in terms of facilities.

BTS RM’s living conditions in military

A picture released by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News is spreading like wildfire on social media, which has led to scrutiny from the BTS ARMY. Many pointed out that RM’s height would have made it difficult for him to sleep comfortably on the wooden structure. One user wrote, “Ain’t no f*****g way Namjoon has been sleeping on a damn wood board every day. Hwacheon base, on which Namjoon is stationed, is the closest to NK with the harshest living conditions, and like other bases, it’s not even upgraded. No mattress, legs hanging off, -20 degrees. F**K MAN."

However, one netizen explained, “They sleep in rolled up mats. It's military training. Soldiers won't get decent beds/proper sleep in a war. Military is not for everyone. I feel for Namjoon, but that's what happens when u live in a country where war could break out in no time.”

“It’s the military? Do you guys really think it would be a 5 star resort? They’re not there for a break; it’s a mandatory military service,” added another.

RM will be discharged on June 10, 2025, which coincides with the group’s debut anniversary.

BTS RM’s documentary

Last year, RM released his documentary ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ which was also selected at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. This documentary delves into the creation of RM's second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and artistic passions.

The film has been directed by Lee Seok-joon, who previously worked on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”