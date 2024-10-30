This documentary delves into the creation of RM's second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and his artistic passions

BTS RM Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article Here’s when BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon’s documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ will be released worldwide x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, whose documentary ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ was selected for the 29th Busan International Film Festival will premiere globally starting December 5, 2024. This documentary delves into the creation of RM's second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and his artistic passions.

ADVERTISEMENT

<RM: Right People, Wrong Place> Main Poster

For the first time, RM—or just Kim Namjoon—steps forward, and opens the door to speak to his audience.



📅 Dec 5, in Cinemas Worldwide

🎫 1st Ticket Open: Nov 6

🔗 More info: https://t.co/msmw2ki1nD#RM #RightPeopleWrongPlace pic.twitter.com/hrRhT8ORGH — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 29, 2024

BTS’ RM’s documentary to release on December 5

BTS shared RM’s quote on Weverse stating, “I’d try to see to what extent I could be truly honest with myself as RM or as Kim Namjoon.”

According to the statement, this film invites you to explore the depths of his soul, as he ponders on who he really is—caught between his roles as the leader of BTS, the solo artist RM, and simply as the person Kim Namjoon.

About ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’

Distributors CJ 4DPLEX in a statement, “The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film.”

The film has been directed by Lee Seok-joon, who previously worked on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

“It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.

BTS’ RM is fulfilling his mandatory military service

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. He will finish his service in 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.