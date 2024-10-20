Clad in a red uniform, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon looked handsome as always, and he flashed his million-dollar smile at the crowd that gathered to watch him

BTS' RM Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member RM aka Kim Namjoon is making headlines after he performed ‘Spring Day’ solo at the Daeseongsan Festival with his military band. Clad in a red uniform, the BTS leader looked handsome as always, and he flashed his million-dollar smile at the crowd that gathered to watch him. ‘Spring Day’ is a special song about love, loss, and the hope to reunite. It is an indication that Namjoon misses the other members - Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Jungkook. Watch the video below.

BTS' RM shares the story behind 'Spring Day'

RM introduced himself at the festival stating, “I am Corporal Kim Namjoon of the military band. Nice to meet you all. First of all, I would like to apologize that male soldiers are going to perform first on this beautiful day. The song that we've prepared it's BTS' Spring Day. I wrote this song about 8 years ago, around this time, while waiting for spring to come after winter. By any chance, is there anyone who will be discharged from the military before the spring? Just so you know, I'll be in Hwacheon next Spring as well, working hard to remove the snow. Anyways, I'm jealous of you. It's a song that keeps repeating the chorus, 'I miss you.' I'd appreciate it if you could enjoy the last song while thinking about your family, friends, and lovers.”

BTS’ RM is fulfilling his mandatory military service

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. He will finish his service in 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ RM release his new documentary

“RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, debuted on October 7 at the Open Cinema section and is scheduled to be showcased at the outdoor theatre of the Haeundae-gu Film Archive. The film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

“The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film,” said distributors CJ 4DPLEX in a statement.

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

“It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.

Films by and about BTS have proved popular with specialty and general streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Asian-themed streamer Rakuten Viki announced a slate of nine BTS films and variety shows.