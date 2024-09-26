Sharing pictures of the coffee cup signed by RM, the owner of a cafe named Garam Coffee Roasters wrote on Instagram, “I was so shocked when he signed for me that I couldn’t even offer him a free dessert. I hate myself so much"

BTS RM Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article ‘I was so shocked’: BTS' RM visits Seoul cafe, owner shares adorable account on Instagram x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Namjoon aka RM visited a cafe in Seoul. The owner, who was shocked to see the rapper, shared an account on social media of the impromptu rendezvous. The owner mentioned how RM even signed a coffee cup before leaving, a picture of which was shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 가람커피로스터스 (@garamcoffeeroasters)

BTS’ RM visits a cafe in Seoul, signs on a coffee cup for the owner

Sharing pictures of the coffee cup signed by RM, the owner of a cafe named Garam Coffee Roasters wrote on Instagram, “Traces left by BTS’s RM. He told me that he came often, but I didn’t hear him, so he kindly repeated it twice. Lovely RM who speaks beautifully. Please come more often. I was so shocked when he signed for me that I couldn’t even offer him a free dessert. I hate myself so much.”

BTS’ RM donates 100 million won to military veterans

On his 30th birthday, RM donated a whopping amount to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ 'Uniformed Service Appreciation Campaign'. The 100 million won will provide welfare and treatment to uniformed service personnel and bereaved families.

In a statement released by BigHit Music, RM shared, "I've personally felt the patriotic devotion of many people on the ground these days. I hope that this can be of some small help to all the heroes who are devoting themselves to their country even at this moment, and to the many people who have worked hard for peace. I also sincerely thank ARMY (fandom name) for always sending me so much love and congratulations."

BTS’ RM to launch feature-length documentary film

‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

The film will have an open-air screening in Busan. “It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.