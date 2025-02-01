BTS member Kim Namjoon aka RM revealed that he had shaved his head again and was jealous of Jin and J-hope who were discharged from the military last year

BTS' RM Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Namjoon aka RM took to Weverse and extended wishes on Lunar New Year. The K-pop idol came home to celebrate with his family. He marked the occasion by penning a comprehensive post for the ARMY on Weverse. RM revealed that he had shaved his head again and was jealous of Jin and J-hope who were discharged from the military last year.

BTS’ RM shares military update

RM took to Weverse and wrote, “Hello everyone, I love you. How was your Lunar New Year? Did you eat rice cake soup? I finally became sergeant—Kim Namjoon. Military life is just the beginning.”

The rapper also shared the advice he received from his seniors and how the past couple of years have been overwhelming.

He added, “I'm still jealous and glad to see the two members (Jin and J-hope) come out and cheer up. Civilians are the best. If I go back to civilian Kim Namjoon, I have a lot to say. Even things that are hard to say right now... I think I'll be able to deliver them in my own way one day. I always think about it when I can't sleep well and wander through the night.”

RM will be discharged on June 10, 2025, which coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. “It's already February. We have about four months left. As always, I will exercise here, play musical instruments, listen to music, and watch movies on weekends, and prepare well to go back. I hope you stay healthy, too. I shaved my head one more time to commemorate becoming a sergeant. Attached is the picture. Oh, the picture is before I shaved my head,” added Namjoon.

BTS’ RM’s documentary

Last year, RM released his documentary ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ which was also selected at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. This documentary delves into the creation of RM's second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and his artistic passions.

The film has been directed by Lee Seok-joon, who previously worked on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”