July 9 was BTS ARMY day, a special occasion for the septet and their loyal fanbase. To mark this day, Bangtan TV dropped three bombs featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. Kim Taehyung aka V’s video shows his time in Gangneung where he went incognito in September last year and presented a surprise performance by doing a guerrilla concert where he sane live for 20 seconds.

The video titled, ‘V’s 20-Second Live in Gangneung’ begins with V on the KTX train heading to Gangneung. He shared how long it's been since he took a ride and asked if the pace (slow) was usual. He immersed himself in the scenery while gazing out the window.

V then arrived at a jazz bar and got working for the gig with the production team. He was also nervous about the idea worrying that no one would turn up since he was about to invite people wearing a bear outfit. He encountered difficulty getting people, and said, “We came all the way to Gangneung on a train. My initial was ‘Let’s do it as a surprise so we catch people off guard’, but it ended up with me being the only one surprised by a no-show”.

Later, the bar was filled with people, and were surprised to see the BTS singer since everyone had assumed it was a new performer. V performed his iconic songs ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘Love Me Again’ giving the audience a night to remember.

He then stepped out and explored the Gangneung market to eat hotteok - a local snack in South Korea. When the owner of the stall asks him if he’s a celebrity, V simply replies he’s not and blushes.

Meanwhile, V is currently busy with its mandatory military service. In February this year, he was assigned to the ‘Ssangyong Unit’ of the 2nd Corps. He was reported to be serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. V's discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.