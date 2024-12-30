Breaking News
BTS: ARMY pulls all stop to make Kim Taehyung aka V's 29th birthday special, install 70 banners near military base

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V will turn 29 on December 30. To mark his birthday, fans of the K-pop idol have installed banners near the military base

BTS: ARMY pulls all stop to make Kim Taehyung aka V's 29th birthday special, install 70 banners near military base

V

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung will be turning 29-years-old on December 30. Like last year, he will not be present to celebrate it with his fans and family as he is currently serving his mandatory military duties for the country. However, that has not deterred fans from celebrating the birthday of their favourite BTS members. Fans of the K-pop idol has taken up the initiative to decorate streets near his military base with a special project. Reportedly, more than 70 birthday banners with special messages have been installed so far. 


The special projects have been organsied by various K-pop fan clubs and communities. According to reports, more than 50 street light banners have been set up by BT V UNION and V INSIDE fanbases. NUNA V and KTH Supporters, have installed over 20 tarpaulins for the festivities. 


Banners have been spotted near the Ssangyong Unit spread around the SDT (Special Duty Team)barracks in Chuncehon City, where the BTS member is currently completing his military enlistment. 


The banners include sweet birthday wishes from the ARMY. "Happy V Day", 'Miracle of Winter V", and Happy birthday, winter boy", among others. The banners have been placed in such a manner that it is noticeable by the K-pop idol and fellow soldiers when they go about their morning routine on December 30.

 

About Kim Taehyung's latest music video, Winter Ahead

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung unveiled his new music video ‘Winter Ahead’ on November 29. The over 6-minute video is already being hailed as a cinematic masterpiece by the ARMY. For this track that exudes jazz vibes, V has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin and features Aida, a model who plays the female lead.

The music video opens with V living in a mammoth countryside cottage, where he is busy sculpting a beautiful woman. He has fallen in love with her and imagines creating a paradise where they spend time with each other singing, dancing, and celebrating special occasions. However, towards the end, it is revealed that V has created this reality in his head and imagines all of it as an artist with an underlying pain of loneliness.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shares unseen pic from military

South Korean boy band BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, who continues to fulfill his mandatory military service, recently shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram after a fellow soldier penned a heartfelt note for the K-pop idol, expressing gratitude. The pictures offered a glimpse of V’s life in the army, also indicating how buffed up he has become.  

So far, BTS members Jin and J-Hope have completed their mandatory military service and are busy working on their solo projects. Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are yet to be discharged. V's discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 황성현 (@su_hy1)

