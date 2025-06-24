BTS Suga recently donated Rs 31 crore to an autism treatment centre started in his name in Seoul. Just a day later, is fans and the ARMY showed support too by donating over TRs 2 cores in just one day

BTS Suga

BTS Suga is often seen making headlines, thanks to his fans who shower him with so much love. The BTS member made headlines once again and won the hearts of his fans all over again. Suga made a massive donation to Severance Hospital in Seoul for the treatment of autism, making him the largest single donation in the history of Yonsei Medical Centre. And now, his fans have followed suit to make ground-breaking donations to the centre within just hours.

BTS ARMY raises Rs 1.2 crore

Severance Hospital, this morning, announced that as of 9 AM on 24th June 2025, the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre had received huge donations from the general public, which surpassed 200 million won. Notably, the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre is named after Suga's real name. The donations of Rs 1.2 crore from the ARMY come just a day after the news of Suga's donation broke out yesterday morning.

According to reports, as the news of Suga visiting the hospital and donating spread, the External Cooperation Office of Yonsei Medical Centre was flooded with inquiries regarding donations from 'ARMY' and the general public. Owing to the growing interest, the Yonsei Medical Centre added the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre section to the permanent donation section on its official website. Similarly, social networking services ( SNS ) were also flooded with posts from global fans asking how to donate.

Soon, the donations exceeded 100 million won at 3:30 PM, which was just about 6 hours and 30 minutes later. As of this morning, donations have now exceeded 200 million won, with an additional 100 million won.

BTS Suga donates Rs 31 crore

The day before yesterday, Severance Hospital hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre. The event was held on the first floor of the hospital's Jejungwan and was attended by Suga himself. The singer reportedly contributed 5 billion won (approximately ₹31 crore) for the treatment of autism.

His donations will reportedly fund the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre in the Seodaemun district of Seoul, which is named after his real name. Beyond financial donations, Suga also collaborated with Professor Chun Geun-ah of Severance Hospital, a well-known authority in paediatrics.x] He spoke about developing a music-infused program over the course of seven months. This effort included direct interactions with children with autism spectrum disorder to help them engage more effectively.