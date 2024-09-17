BTS: J-Hope has started his 30-day countdown to military discharge. He took to Weverse to pen his thoughts along with a mirror selfie. He will be back home next month

J-Hope

Listen to this article BTS: J-Hope begins 30-day countdown to discharge from military- 'I am writing this from my bed' x 00:00

BTS member J-Hope will be the next one to get discharged from the South Korean military. J-Hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He recently dropped a mirror selfie and penned a note on Weverse talking about his time in the military and how he feels with just 30 days left for his service to end.

ADVERTISEMENT

What J-Hope said about his time in the military

The BTS member wrote a long note in Korean. The note as translated by a fan page on X reads, "One month, exactly 30 days left to go! All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it, I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

He further wrote, "And that's when the feeling really starts to sink in. I look back, and it all comes flooding back, those early days when I was nervous and tense and didn't know what I know now... that everything would be just fine (even the sound of the locker screeching open was triggering)."

#JHOPE posted a new photo and letter on Weverse 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/NtHruZoySv — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) September 17, 2024

These days, I look at the new recruits who are just starting out, and I can read their minds. It reminds me a bit of myself, so I find it kind of cute... sigh... I can't stop my emotions from taking over these strong Emotions with a capital E... well, I'm proud of myself! I made it! I say all this, and I'm writing this from my bed, haha. I really am one of those* 'so-close-to-being-discharged-sergeants'. Having the holiday (chuseok) off is pretty nice!! A full day to properly rest!"

He concluded with, “Alright that was a lot but I wanted to come on here and say I hope you had a joyful chuseok... isn't it crazy it happens to be the day i start the 30-day countdown?? While everyone's peacefully winding down with family, the butterfly in my heart is fluttering around to no end.”

BTS’ J-hope and Pharrell Williams hint at fashion collaboration

Recently, J-Hope dropped stunning pictures with singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams. Hobi took to Instagram and posted pictures with Pharrell, flaunting his Louis Vuitton sunglasses and boots. He wrote in the caption, “Can't wait for 2025.” BTS member RM, who had previously collaborated with Pharrell commented on the post, “Next year please come faster.”

For those unversed, the fashion label Louis Vuitton announced J-hope as its brand ambassador in 2023. “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Around the same time, Pharrell was announced as the new menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton. His predecessor was the late designer Virgil Abloh.

Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement that he is delighted to welcome Williams "back home" after his previous collaborations with the house in 2004 and 2008. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter," added Beccari.