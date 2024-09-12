BTS member Jungkook cuts his bangs too short and ends up looking like a trainee on travel show Are You Sure?! The 7th episode is out now

BTS member Jungkook cut his bangs too short on the latest episode of his travel show with Jimin, titled Are You Sure?! In a clip from the latest episode shared by a BTS fanpage, the lead singer of BTS is seen cutting his own hair in the bathroom, and regretting it when he makes the length much shorter than he intended it to be. Travel partner Jimin comments that Jungkook looks like a trainee again due to the short haircut.

BTS Jungkook cuts his own hair on Are You Sure?!

In the video, the Standing Next To You singer is seen entering the bathroom in a sand coloured hoodie. He takes it off to reveal a black Calvin Klein T-Shirt underneath - JK is the brand ambassador of their latest line. With the camera placed strategically to give fans a good view of his activities, Jungkook proceeds to chop off his hair that has been bothering him for a while.

The 27-year-old singer makes bold cuts initially, and then realises it is too short for his liking. "That's not good," he mutters. However, he continues with the cutting, eventually attaining a bowl-cut look.

As he steps out of the bathroom, Jimin exclaims, "Why do you look so familiar? You look like the Jungkook from trainee days." Jungkook tells him he ended up giving himself a bowl cut. "Cute," Jimin comments.

BTS ARMY thinks he looks like a teenager

The comments by BTS ARMYs on the video are far more hilarious. "He looks like a 16-year-old," said one fan. "Jin pick up your son," said another, referring to the time when BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin cut off his hair on camera. Another ARMY brought up the time when Jungkook sported a super short hairstyle before shooting the Standing Next to You music video, "THAT'S WHY HIS HAIRS WERE SHORT IN THE MV AND WE THOUGHT HE'S LEAVING EARLY FOR THE MILITARY LMAO"

About BTS Jimin and Jungkook’s ‘Are You Sure?!’

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. The seventh episode has dropped today. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series airs new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.