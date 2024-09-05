On the latest episode of the travel show ‘Are You Sure?!’, Jimin tells Jungkook, “When I think about having a daughter, I just… I’m getting teary already. I might cry every day if I had a daughter"

On the latest episode of the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ South Korean boy band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were seen taking a stroll when they noticed a father with his daughter. The sight makes Jimin emotional, and he tells Jungkook that he’d cry every day if he had a baby girl. The BTS ARMY has shared the clip across social media lauding the K-pop idol and saying that he’ll be a great dad.

BTS’ Jimin thinks about having a daughter

Jimin tells Jungkook, “When I think about having a daughter, I just… I’m getting teary already. I might cry every day if I had a daughter.” When Jungkook asks him why would he cry, Jimin exclaims, “You can’t grow up!” Watch the video below.

Jimin: "When I think about having a daughter, I'm getting teary already. 'You can't grow up'!" He's gonna be a great dad 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/vcBkKdmxVX — prod jimin : MUSE (@jmnpromise) September 5, 2024

BTS ARMY reacts to Jimin’s video

One user wrote on X, “Mini talking about having a daughter and how she can’t get old. It hurts! He will be an amazing Appa.”

“Jimin loves kids so much. Now imagine him being a loving dad,” added another.

One user commented, “Oh Jimin's going to be a girl dad who likes to sing never grow up to his daughter every single day.”

About BTS Jimin and Jungkook’s ‘Are You Sure?!’

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. The first two episodes are out already.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

BTS' Jimin's military update

Jimin enlisted in the military in November last year. He was accompanied by RM, V, and Jungkook. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.