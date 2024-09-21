Breaking News
BTS: J-hope wins hearts as he donates food for abandoned dogs at a shelter in Busan

Updated on: 21 September,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

J-hope has been sponsoring an abandoned dog shelter for the past 3 years. On the occasion of Chuseok, a volunteer at the shelter in Busan shared news of the BTS star’s donation on his blog

BTS' J-hope Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is days away from getting discharged from his mandatory military service, continued his streak of philanthropy even while on duty. The K-pop idol along with his mother donated food for abandoned dogs at a shelter in Busan on the occasion of Chuseok. The gesture has won hearts on the internet. 


BTS’ J-hope donates food for abandoned dogs 



J-hope has been sponsoring an abandoned dog shelter for the past 3 years. On the occasion of Chuseok, a volunteer at the shelter in Busan shared news of the BTS star’s donation on his blog. He wrote, "I would like to thank BTS J-hope who never forgets and sends the kids food every time, and J-hope's mother contacted me before Chuseok to talk about the food and thanked me for always sending it consistently."


BTS’ J-hope to be discharged from the military soon 

J-Hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He recently dropped a mirror selfie and penned a note on Weverse talking about his time in the military and how he feels with days left for his service to end. 

He wrote, “All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it, I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ J-hope’s docuseries 

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

