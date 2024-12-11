In a video shared by BANGTAN TV on YouTube, J-hope can be seen training for his first pitch at the game, commuting via public transport with his dad, and also doing the victory dance

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October attended the 2024 KBO Korean Series (baseball match) in Gwangju. In a video shared by BANGTAN TV on YouTube, J-hope can be seen training for his first pitch at the game, commuting via public transport with his dad, and also doing the victory dance while gorging on some snacks at the stadium.

BTS’ J-hope enjoys watching the 2024 KBO Korean Series with his dad

The video begins with J-hope training for his first pitch at the baseball game. He says his military juniors got excited when they heard the news of him attending the main event. He then boards a train to arrive at the stadium. The K-pop idol expresses how nervous he is to face the crowd. “I’m not as athletic as I seem. The guys in military school were shocked to see my soccer skills. So don’t get your hopes up too high,” he says in the clip.

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. Besides J-hope, Jin is the only member who has been discharged.

As the video proceeds, J-hope nails the pitch and then sits in the stadium to enjoy the match. He relishes some snacks, does the victory dance, signs the ball as memorabilia, watches over the crowd while his dad captures the adorable moment, and finally departs.

BTS’ J-hope released his docuseries

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.