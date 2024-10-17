Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > J hopes first post on Instagram after military discharge BTS star gets a grand welcome

J-hope’s first post on Instagram after military discharge, BTS star gets a grand welcome

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS' J-hope took to Instagram and shared his first post on Instagram after his military discharge. The K-pop idol received a grand surprise with balloons and flowers

J-hope’s first post on Instagram after military discharge, BTS star gets a grand welcome

BTS' J-hope Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
J-hope’s first post on Instagram after military discharge, BTS star gets a grand welcome
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service on Thursday, after completing an 18-month commitment. His return has ignited excitement among fans and industry insiders, who anticipate a possible reunion of the band shortly. Fondly known as Hobi, he is the second member of the seven-member group to conclude his military duty, following the eldest member, Jin, who completed his service in June.


BTS’ J-hope shares first post on Instagram after military discharge 


J-hope took to Instagram and shared his first post on Instagram after his military discharge. The K-pop idol received a grand surprise with balloons and flowers. He also posted pictures of his time at the military base with fellow soldiers and even got emotional reminiscing about his journey. Check out the post below. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

BTS’ J-hope was greeted by Jin at his military base 

J-hope was greeted by Jin, approximately 100 enthusiastic fans, and a throng of reporters at a military base in Wonju, located in Gangwon province. 

The remaining four members of BTS began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations. 

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ J-hope released his docuseries

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has achieved remarkable success, selling over 56 million physical albums and singles and securing six No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

J-hope BTS South Korean boy band Kpop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK