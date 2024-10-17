BTS' J-hope took to Instagram and shared his first post on Instagram after his military discharge. The K-pop idol received a grand surprise with balloons and flowers

BTS' J-hope Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service on Thursday, after completing an 18-month commitment. His return has ignited excitement among fans and industry insiders, who anticipate a possible reunion of the band shortly. Fondly known as Hobi, he is the second member of the seven-member group to conclude his military duty, following the eldest member, Jin, who completed his service in June.

BTS’ J-hope shares first post on Instagram after military discharge

J-hope took to Instagram and shared his first post on Instagram after his military discharge. The K-pop idol received a grand surprise with balloons and flowers. He also posted pictures of his time at the military base with fellow soldiers and even got emotional reminiscing about his journey. Check out the post below.

BTS’ J-hope was greeted by Jin at his military base

J-hope was greeted by Jin, approximately 100 enthusiastic fans, and a throng of reporters at a military base in Wonju, located in Gangwon province.

The remaining four members of BTS began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ J-hope released his docuseries

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has achieved remarkable success, selling over 56 million physical albums and singles and securing six No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.