BTS J-Hope (Pics/X)

BTS' J-Hope was officially discharged from the South Korean military today, and fans couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back. After completing his mandatory service, the rapper-singer greeted his beloved ARMY on a Weverse livestream, where he shared his experiences, talked about life in the military, and expressed how much he missed his fans.

BTS J-hope revives his 'I'm your hope' catchphrase

During the live session, J-Hope spoke candidly about his time away, reflecting on the months spent serving and how challenging it was to be separated from ARMY. " He also reassured fans that despite the tough times, he remained hopeful, eagerly waiting for the day he could return to the stage.

One particular moment from the live is causing a stir online. In a clip that’s now circulating widely across social media, J-Hope brought back his iconic catchphrase, “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope,” for the first time in a long while.

While engaging with fans, he said, "There’s also this cake that’s been prepared! Oh, my signature phrase, 'could I hear 'I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope?' Okay, I’ll end the live with this phrase. I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope. I’m your hope~ I’ll work hard to show you amazing things. Thank you so much for all your love~ heart~ last heart as a soldier~ bye~ I should get up now, aha. The live isn’t turning off, aha. reading comment Hopeeeeeee!!! Okay, I’ll go now (sic.)."

As soon as those familiar words left his lips, ARMY collectively lost it.

“i’m your hope, you’re my hope, i’m j-hope” just healed me (sic.)" said one fan.

One ARMY wrote, "I missed this line so much and the way I cried watching him (sic.)"

"We waited so long to hear him say it again (sic.)" confessed another fan

BTS' J-Hope receives flowers from TXT

In another super cute moment, J-Hope revealed he received flowers from the band TXT. He said, "And txt also sent me this!" showing off his flower bouquet and letter. He proceeded to say, "thank you so much!"

It is safe to say that the BTS ARMY is more than happy to have J-Hope back!