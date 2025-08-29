BTS members J-Hope and V were spotted at celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo’s studio in Los Angeles, sparking fan excitement. This marks his second visible tattoo after the group’s symbolic “7” ink representing BTS’s unity

BTS singers J-Hope and V have sparked interest after being sighted with celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. On August 26, Dr. Woo posted now-deleted Instagram images of the idols at his Los Angeles studio. J-Hope's new thigh tattoo was clearly visible in the photographs, while V's ink remained a mystery, triggering a wave of fan conjecture online.

Fans were quick to spot J-Hope's latest tattoo, an uppercase "HOPE" engraved just above his right knee. This is his second public tattoo, following the group's emblematic "7" that he inscribed above his Achilles tendon in 2022.

During their FESTA dinner, the group decided to get a "7" tattoo to symbolise their unity and tragic link. J-Hope's new tattoos, on the other hand, feel more personal, as they are clearly related to his stage name and optimistic image. His visit to Dr. Woo's workshop, which he had previously teased with a Hollywood image, suddenly makes sense as the celebrity unveils this profound creation.

While J-Hope's tattoo was prominently shown, V's alleged new ink remained hidden. Speculation erupted as followers noticed he had previously uploaded an artwork of the renowned poem King on his Instagram account. Rumours claim that he chose a passage from the poem for his tattoo, but no photos have appeared.

For the time being, ARMY is left putting together pieces, with many suspecting his visit to Dr. Woo's studio was more than just for company. V, like his bandmates, also has a similar "7" tattoo above his left knee, but many believe this is his first genuinely personal design.

Tattoos continue to be a mark of individuality and common heritage within the group. Jimin has a lunar-themed back piece, while Jungkook—BTS' most tattooed member—wears a complete sleeve with several patterns. RM, Jin, and Suga all have "7" tattoos in different locations, creating a communal but personalised memento of their journey together.

J-Hope and V's latest visit to Dr. Woo's studio has ARMY buzzing with anticipation, as they await the formal debut of V's prospective "King" ink.