Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS V throws his ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers Game fans shower love

BTS' V throws his ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles 'Dodgers Game'; fans shower love

Updated on: 26 August,2025 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Wearing a Dodgers jersey with the symbolic number 7 and blue denim, he delivered an impressive left-handed throw to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and also shared a warm hug with Shohei Ohtani

BTS' V throws his ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles 'Dodgers Game'; fans shower love

Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article
BTS' V throws his ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles 'Dodgers Game'; fans shower love
x
00:00

BTS member V came up to the pitch with a baseball glove in one hand, prompting thousands of fans to cheer him on from the stands. He was set to deliver the ceremonial first pitch in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. With BTS' MIC Drop playing in the background, his entrance seemed like a call to action, and the singer delivered with a bang! Yoshinobu Yamamoto caught the ball, and shouts erupted, with the song swiftly transitioning to the group's Fire, an appropriate choice for the occasion. 

BTS member V came up to the pitch with a baseball glove in one hand, prompting thousands of fans to cheer him on from the stands. He was set to deliver the ceremonial first pitch in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. With BTS' MIC Drop playing in the background, his entrance seemed like a call to action, and the singer delivered with a bang! Yoshinobu Yamamoto caught the ball, and shouts erupted, with the song swiftly transitioning to the group's Fire, an appropriate choice for the occasion. 

Fans posted the videos from the event



Fans posted on-the-ground film of the moment when BTS' V addressed the audience with, "It's time for Dodgers baseball," prompting cheers. He was observed warming up before the pitch and made an outstanding toss from the mound. He also met out with Dodgers hitter Shohei Ohtani. We're sure their hug will be discussed for days! Impressively, the artist was clothed in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the number 7 clearly visible. Questions were raised about whether the star would select his birth year of 1995 for the fit, as many do. However, he chose the group's chosen 7, winning accolades from the BTS ARMY.


Here's what V wore

V wore a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the number 7 to the event, combined with worn blue denim. Social internet people applauded his dress sense. One user wrote,  "It's so adorable, my love! Thank you for giving us an incredible moment. WE LOVE YOU, KIM TAEHYUNG V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM PROUD OF YOU, TAEHYUNG" 

Another user penned, "In 2014 Taehyung was at Dodger stadium cheering with excitement now in 2025 he’s back at the same stadium but this time to throw the opening pitch."

The live commentary on his pitch earned accolades, with many wanting V to join the squad following his left-handed banger throw. Sharing how the place was going crazy for his appearance, "69.2 million Instagram followers. Most superstars are known by a single name. This guy is so huge, he's only identified by one letter!"

Indeed, V, the third member to join the pitcher team after Jungkook and J-Hope, has earned a name for himself with the impressive throw and appears to be returning to the studio to work on BTS' post-military comeback album.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

BTS BTS`s Jin Kim Taehyung Namjoon Jungkook Jimin Suga J-hope Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Kpop Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK