Wearing a Dodgers jersey with the symbolic number 7 and blue denim, he delivered an impressive left-handed throw to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and also shared a warm hug with Shohei Ohtani

BTS member V came up to the pitch with a baseball glove in one hand, prompting thousands of fans to cheer him on from the stands. He was set to deliver the ceremonial first pitch in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. With BTS' MIC Drop playing in the background, his entrance seemed like a call to action, and the singer delivered with a bang! Yoshinobu Yamamoto caught the ball, and shouts erupted, with the song swiftly transitioning to the group's Fire, an appropriate choice for the occasion.

BTS member V came up to the pitch with a baseball glove in one hand, prompting thousands of fans to cheer him on from the stands. He was set to deliver the ceremonial first pitch in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. With BTS' MIC Drop playing in the background, his entrance seemed like a call to action, and the singer delivered with a bang! Yoshinobu Yamamoto caught the ball, and shouts erupted, with the song swiftly transitioning to the group's Fire, an appropriate choice for the occasion.

Fans posted the videos from the event

Fans posted on-the-ground film of the moment when BTS' V addressed the audience with, "It's time for Dodgers baseball," prompting cheers. He was observed warming up before the pitch and made an outstanding toss from the mound. He also met out with Dodgers hitter Shohei Ohtani. We're sure their hug will be discussed for days! Impressively, the artist was clothed in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the number 7 clearly visible. Questions were raised about whether the star would select his birth year of 1995 for the fit, as many do. However, he chose the group's chosen 7, winning accolades from the BTS ARMY.

Taehyung is looking around and seeing people wearing jersey and hats with his name on them. His reaction🥹 pic.twitter.com/ksDqN2nB5r — N ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ (@TataLovesArt2) August 26, 2025

Taehyung is looking around and seeing people wearing jersey and hats with his name on them. His reaction🥹 pic.twitter.com/ksDqN2nB5r — N ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ (@TataLovesArt2) August 26, 2025

Here's what V wore

V wore a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the number 7 to the event, combined with worn blue denim. Social internet people applauded his dress sense. One user wrote, "It's so adorable, my love! Thank you for giving us an incredible moment. WE LOVE YOU, KIM TAEHYUNG V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM PROUD OF YOU, TAEHYUNG"

Another user penned, "In 2014 Taehyung was at Dodger stadium cheering with excitement now in 2025 he’s back at the same stadium but this time to throw the opening pitch."

The live commentary on his pitch earned accolades, with many wanting V to join the squad following his left-handed banger throw. Sharing how the place was going crazy for his appearance, "69.2 million Instagram followers. Most superstars are known by a single name. This guy is so huge, he's only identified by one letter!"

Indeed, V, the third member to join the pitcher team after Jungkook and J-Hope, has earned a name for himself with the impressive throw and appears to be returning to the studio to work on BTS' post-military comeback album.