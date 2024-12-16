South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope flaunted his KAWS x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon watch, a limited edition piece that costs Rs 4.08 crore

BTS' J-hope Pic/Instagram

BTS' J-hope flaunts Rs 4.08 crore watch; shares a glimpse of his luxury shoe closet

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope took to Instagram on Monday and shared his December photo dump. In the pictures, the BTS idol offered a sneak peek at his luxury shoe closet as well as flaunted his wristwatch worth crores. The post, simply captioned as “December” put a smile on the ARMY’s face as they swiped through his stunning carousel.

BTS’ J-hope’s December photo dump

J-hope’s latest Instagram post shows him spending most of his time at the dance studio. He was also gifted a blue Christmas tree. The K-pop idol, who is the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton also received an advent calendar from the label. The standout part of the post was J-hope’s extensive shoe closet with nearly a hundred pairs of footwear. He also shared pictures with the Squid Game doll and flaunted his KAWS x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon watch. It is part of a collaboration with KAWS, a renowned artist known for his signature "XX" motifs and cartoon-like skull designs. The limited edition piece costs Rs 4.08 crore.

BTS' J-hope at the 2024 KBO Korean Series

J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October attended the 2024 KBO Korean Series (baseball match) in Gwangju where he made the first pitch. At the event, he shared how nervous he was to face the crowd. “I’m not as athletic as I seem. The guys in military school were shocked to see my soccer skills. So don’t get your hopes up too high,” said J-hope.

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. Besides J-hope, Jin is the only member who has been discharged.

Earlier this year, J-hope came out with 'Hope On The Street' a 6-episode docuseries that highlights his story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots.